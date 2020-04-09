Number of Nebraskans filing for unemployment benefits continues to rise

Initial jobless claims filed in Nebraska during the week ending April 4 reached 26,788. That figure is according to newly released non-seasonally adjusted data from the Department of Labor.

The week prior there were 24,725 claims — for an increase of 2,063 claims or a total of 51,513 in just two weeks.

Nationally, there were 6,606,000 initial claims for the week ending April 4, according to seasonally adjusted figures. The number of claims decreased slightly from 6,867,000 the prior week.

The Department of Labor said the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 5.1% for the week ending March 28, an increase of 3.0 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate.

This new data brings the total number of Americans on unemployment to 16.8 million in just a month.

Governor Pete Ricketts is likely to address the jobless claims at his press conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

You can read the full report from the Department of Labor here.