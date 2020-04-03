Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 14 in Lancaster County

City of Lincoln officials said there are now 14 confirmed cases in Lancaster County.

The two newest cases are individuals in their 20s and 70s.

Health officials are now monitoring 97 individuals. Lancaster County reports 544 negative tests and 14 positives with eight cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and six deaths.

Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.