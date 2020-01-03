Number of flu deaths rise, positive tests near 6,000

The total number of flu-related deaths in Nebraska has climbed to five, and the number of positive influenza tests spiked to nearly 6,000, according to the latest data released by the State of Nebraska.

According to the weekly flu report released by the Department of Health and Human Services, 5,956 positive flu tests have been reported in the state since September 29, and 1,893 were reported during the week of December 22 – December 28.

Influenza A was more prominent than Influenza B during the week, with 1,169 positive Influenza A tests being reported compared to 724 for Influenza B.

This is a reverse from national trends, as Influenza B is far more prominent across the country, making up nearly 70 percent of all reported cases.

The flu continues to be classified as widespread in Nebraska.

Five people have also been killed by the flu this season, with the average age of those individuals being 84-years-old.

