Number of grants from Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund reaches 61

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Saturday that two local nonprofits serving those impacted by the pandemic are receiving a total of $69,200 in the ninth round of grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund. Since the Fund was launched on March 20, $902,975 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, childcare, and other support.

The latest grant recipients are the Cultural Centers of Lincoln (Asian Community and Cultural Center, the Good Neighbor Community Center, El Centro de las Americas, Clyde Malone Community Center, and Ponca Tribe of Nebraska) and Girls Inc. of Lincoln

The Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, has received nearly $1,140,000 in contributions. The Fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Grant recipients are identified by a committee including the City, LCF, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, the Community Health Endowment, and other philanthropic and business partners.

To make it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs, the Fund will continue to award operating grants on a rolling basis as fundraising continues. The Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.

Individual donors, institutions, companies, and other funders are encouraged to contribute to the Fund at LCF.org. More information, including details for nonprofits on requesting resources, is also available at the website or by calling 402-474-2345.

More information on the City's response to COVID-19 is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.