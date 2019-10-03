Numerous drugs found after deputies pull over decommissioned ambulance

A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after deputies pulled over a decommissioned ambulance on the interstate that had cocaine, LSD, and horse tranquilizers inside.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said around noon deputies stopped the decommissioned ambulance on Interstate 80 for following too close.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle near Mile Marker 398.

After a probable cause search, deputies found small amounts of cocaine, LSD, illegal mushrooms, MDMA ecstasy, and horse tranquilizers.

Levi Weintraub, 35, of Michigan, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

