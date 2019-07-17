Numerous drugs found following I-80 pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people and seized several controlled substances following a pursuit in central Nebraska Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., NSP received a report from a motorist that a Cadillac Escalade was driving dangerously on westbound Interstate 80 near Odessa. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle as it was exiting I-80 at Elm Creek.

According to NSP, the Escalade then reentered westbound I-80 and fled, reaching speeds of 114 miles per hour. During the pursuit, the Escalade used the shoulder to pass other vehicles, changed lanes abruptly, and objects were thrown from the vehicle.

Spike strips were successfully deployed near Lexington and the vehicle came to a stop at the Cozad exit, near mile marker 222. At that point, the driver, Jesus Garfio, 27, and passenger, Jenna Martinez, 33, both of Denver, Colorado, were taken into custody. The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Following the pursuit, troopers found methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in the vehicle. NSP said Garfio was also in possession of heroin and suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills. Martinez was in possession of heroin and marijuana. A baggie of methamphetamine was recovered from the interstate.

Both were arrested on multiple drug offenses, tampering with physical evidence, littering, and possession of drug money. Garfio was also arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving during revocation. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Cozad Police Department assisted in this case.