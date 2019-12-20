Nursing graduate defies incredible odds to get her degree

For every student, there's no prouder moment than putting on that graduation cap and getting ready to cross that stage.

Eryn Brown gets her diploma at Bryan College of Health Science's graduation Friday evening.

It makes all the hours of studying and all the tests, completely worth it.

But for 28-year-old Lincoln native Eryn Brown, who graduated with a nursing degree from Bryan College of Health Sciences, it's everything.

"It's been my goal," Brown said.

Because the fact that she's here today, is a miracle all on its own.

Brown was diagnosed with stage four melanoma in March 2018.

By the time it was caught, the cancer had spread to her brain.

"I had 12 tumors in my brain, a spot in my colon, a spot in my lung," Brown said.

Brown, who had always been a planner, for the first time, didn't know what was going to happen.

"Statistically I shouldn't be alive," she said. "Stage four melanoma is usually a death sentence."

Her doctor couldn't give her a prognosis.

"But we made a plan and she said let's set some short term goals and one of them was to graduate nursing school," Brown said.

Brown's grandma was a nurse. Her mom is a nurse.

She was going to be a nurse.

"I liked the idea of playing such a big role in helping someone recovery, whether it be from an illness or an injury," she said.

So between more than 100 trips to the doctor, bi-weekly immunotherapy infusions and brain surgery- she studied.

"It was very common to see me with my books during treatments," she said.

With 11 tumors in her brain, a port in her chest and determination in her heart.

"I always knew she was a fighter," Jacob Brown, Eryn's husband said.

She did it.

She walked across the stage at St. Paul's Methodist Church Friday evening, and into her future.

"I hope someone watching this that's in a similar situation gets a little hope," Brown said. "Gets a little push to keep going."