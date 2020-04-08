OPD looking for woman seen leaving newborn baby on east Omaha porch

Omaha Police are concerned about the well-being of a woman seen leaving a package on a porch Monday that ended up containing a newborn baby.

Omaha Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a newborn baby who was left on a porch Monday morning, April 6, 2020, near 15th and U streets. Anyone with information is asked to call the Omaha Police Department's Child Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867). (Courtesy of Omaha Police)

At 11:40 a.m., a Hispanic woman estimated to be about 20 years old was seen leaving a package at a home near 15th and U streets, according to an OPD report. She was seen getting into the passenger seat of what is believed to be a black two-door Pontiac, possibly a G5 model, with dark tinted windows.

The residents of the home found a newborn infant inside the package, and called police, the report states.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the mother is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department's Child Victims Unit at 402-444-5636; or call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

6 News spoke to the family whose life was changed forever after they helped save it.

“I wasn’t sure it was a baby, so I called the police," Vicent Cruz said.

Cruz and his wife were watching TV when they saw someone leave a package on the porch and walk away. Assuming it was the car parts he ordered a few days ago, he went outside and found a bag instead.

No part of the baby was showing, but when paramedics opened the package, they found a newborn baby inside covered in blood with its umbilical cord still attached.

“I wonder, 'Who did that at my house?' If I know the person, I would like to talk to them — there are many options," he said.

The infant was wrapped up in a sweater and didn’t make a sound. They didn’t touch the bag at first, not knowing what was inside.

“We were afraid because it was a suspicious package, and it was moving," Cruz said.

He called 9-1-1.

Paramedics got there and pulled back the sweater to reveal the baby boy's face.

“When I realized it was a baby, it broke my heart," Cruz said.

He said he didn’t get a very good look, but heard the baby as it started to cry. He said he started to think of the mother who felt she had no option but to leave her son on a stranger's doorstep.

“Who did that? Why? What’s going on? What happened with the mom? I hope that she is okay and looking for help,” Cruz said.

Hospitals like UNMC offer help to new parents without the resources or ability to care for an infant, providing them a safe place to turn over a baby to the state. It’s called the Safe Haven Law, and it allows parents with a child 30 days or younger to relinquish their parental rights and leave their babies in the care of hospitals without facing charges.