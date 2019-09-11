O.V.E.R. house aims to help veterans with addictions

J is a combat veteran who spent the last six months of his life in the O.V.E.R. house on S. 27th Street.

"I went to Iraq twice," said J. "Transitioning was difficult. I've been diagnosed with PTSD. I went against treatment advice."

He'd been to a halfway house and transitioned to the O.V.E.R. house.

"O.V.E.R. House tries to bring the culture of the military, where we're always on mission, we're always trying to do something together, we're always working as a team to the civilian life," said President, Robert Way. "Now the mission is to stay sober."

The over house can hold 4 men at one time. There is no supervision and men living there are expected to do all the typical household chores. For J, life would look a lot different without the O.V.E.R. house.

"I hate to imagine where I would have been, had I not had this outlet," said J.

Rent is $300 a month, but there's no time limit for the men staying there. Since it's opening in 2011, 16 veterans have stayed in the home.

"This is a space where they can come and be safe, and be among other veterans," said Way. "Because it's only veterans in the house there's a certain culture that transplants from their time of service."

J stayed in the house for six months and just left last month. He says the "no man left behind" aspect was significant in his road to recovery.

"The whole point of the house is to bring like-minded people, veterans, who have all this in common together," said J. "With that, we can draw off each other's strength hand struggles and form a unit, if you will, and help each other with recovery."

Now J is going to culinary school and living on his own. If you or someone you know would benefit from the O.V.E.R. house, or you would like to donate, follow this link.

