Former firefighter stops armed man in tactical gear at Missouri Walmart

The Springfield, Mo. Police Department say nobody was injured and officers arrested following response to an active-shooter call at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the southwest Missouri city.

Springfield station KY3 reports the Springfield PD arrived on the scene within three minutes of the call. Police tell KY3 a man appearing to be in his 20s, pulled up to the store donning body armor.

"Police say the man had tactical weapons," KY3 reports.

Police say the man walked into the store, grabbed a cart and began pushing it around the store. They say he used his cellphone to record himself walking through the store.

KY3 reports the store's manager pulled a fire alarm, urging people to escape.

Police say the man then made his way out an emergency exit where an off-duty firefighter held the man at gunpoint. At that moment Springfield Police arrived on scene and detained the man," KY3 reports.

Springfield police say the man had loaded weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas tells KY3 the man intended to cause chaos.

"His intent was not to cause peace or comfort. ...He's lucky he's alive still, to be honest," Lucas tells KY3.