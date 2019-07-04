Officer assaulted while breaking up fight at Uncle Sam Jam

Lincoln Police said an officer was kicked in the groin by a juvenile while attempting to break up a fight at Uncle Sam Jam on Tuesday night.

LPD said around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the event and found two people fighting with other 30-50 individuals gathered around.

While attempting to take one of the fighting people into custody, the party resisted and kicked the officer in the groin.

That person was a 14-year-old, and was referred to the County Attorney’s Office for Assault on a Police officer and Interfering with a Police Officer.

