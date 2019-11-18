Officer injures shoulder tackling wanted man to the ground

An officer suffered an injury to his shoulder after tackling a suspect who was resisting arrest on Saturday.

LPD said Michael Blackelk, 39, was in the area of 19th and G streets when an officer recognized him as having outstanding warrants.

LPD said the officer, who was in full uniform, tried to contact Blackelk, but he ran from the area.

The officer eventually caught Blackelk and tackled him to the ground, but injured his shoulder in the process.

He was able to keep Blackelk pinned to the ground until another officer arrived.

Blackelk was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

