Officers catch two men in the act of trying to steal from farm supplies store

Lincoln Police said they caught two men in the act of trying to steal from Orscheln Farm and Home on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the store at 56th and Cornhusker Highway just before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday on an alarm sounding.

When officers arrived, they found two men outside the business in a fenced-in area.

Officers said the men were using a hacksaw to cut a cable in their attempt to steal an Orange Yard Max wood chipper valued at $900.

Police cited a 42-year-old Lincoln man for possession of burglary tools and attempted theft. Officers cited a 32-year-old Denton man for attempted theft by unlawful taking.