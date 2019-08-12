Casey's front door shattered, thousands of dollars in damage

Lincoln Police said a block of cement was used to break into a Casey's General Store this weekend.

On August 10, shortly before 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Police responded to an alarm at Casey’s at 40th and Adams Streets.

Officers found someone used a large piece of cement to shatter the front door glass and destroyed multiple cash registers causing approximately $7,500 in damage.

The manager is conducting inventory to verify what had been stolen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.