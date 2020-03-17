Lincoln Police: Man with stab wound "unsure how it happened"

Lincoln Police said officers contacted an intoxicated man at a local church on Sunday that had suffered a stab wound but wasn’t sure who was responsible or where it took place.

LPD said around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to St. Mary’s Church, near 14th and K streets, on a report of an intoxicated man.

When they arrived, they found a 62-year-old man who had a 6-inch cut on his back consistent with a stab wound of some sort, police said.

The man told officers he had been stabbed but did not know who did it or where it happened.

Police said the man was intoxicated.

According to LPD, officers interviewed the parish priest, canvassed the area, but did not find a weapon or any suspects.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.