Officers find meth and marijuana during search of northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 24-year-old Lincoln man is facing several charges after officers found nearly 4 grams of meth and 450 grams of marijuana when serving a search warrant.
The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home near 66th and Havelock after 11:00 p.m. on August 21st.
In the home, officers said they found located 3.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 450 grams of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, and $72 in cash.
Codey Murphy was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.