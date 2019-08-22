Officers find meth and marijuana during search of northeast Lincoln home

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is facing several charges after officers found nearly 4 grams of meth and 450 grams of marijuana when serving a search warrant.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home near 66th and Havelock after 11:00 p.m. on August 21st.

In the home, officers said they found located 3.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 450 grams of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, and $72 in cash.

Codey Murphy was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

