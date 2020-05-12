Two dogs reunited with owner after going missing this weekend

Two dogs were reunited with their owner after they went missing this weekend and were found and cared for by a local woman.

On Sunday officers went to a home on N 22nd Street, just outside of downtown, where the homeowner believed her two English bulldogs may have been stolen.

The owner said one of her adult children left the gate open and the dogs ran away, and then she called police and animal control.

On Monday, a homeowner on Knox Street called LPD saying she had been caring for two bulldogs after finding them near N 22nd and O Streets the day before. That homeowner told officers she had been searching for the dogs' owner.

LPD said the woman who found the dogs had called the Humane Society to try and return the dogs but because of the pandemic, the dogs couldn't be dropped off.

Officers said they were able to put the pieces together and reunite the dogs, 10-month old Winnie and Boji, with their owner.