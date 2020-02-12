Official: Puerto Rico government loses $2.6M in email phishing scam

A senior Puerto Rico official says the island’s government has lost more than $2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam.

The finance director of the island’s Industrial Development Company filed a complaint with police Wednesday saying the agency sent the money to a fraudulent account.

According to a police statement, agency director Rubén Rivera says the government agency transferred the money on Jan. 17 after receiving an email that alleged a change to a banking account tied to remittance payments.

It’s unclear whether officials have been able to recover any of the money and what impact the financial loss has on the government agency.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.