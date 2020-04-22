Officials urge Lincoln residents to safely dispose of personal protective equipment

City officials are reminding Lincoln residents that latex gloves, disinfectant wipes and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are not recyclable.

These items must be discarded with household waste.

The CDC says gowns, disinfectant wipes, aprons, masks, respirators, goggles and face shields should be placed in a plastic bag before they are thrown out.

To protect trash and recycling workers in Lincoln, city officials urge residents to put all household waste in plastic bags before putting garbage in their trash cans and bins.

