Officials urge caution around railroad crossings

The Merrick County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to be cautious around railroad crossings after a SUV was hit by a train on Tuesday. The crash happened at the crossing at Highway 30 and 3rd Road.

The SUV sustained extensive damage but incredibly the driver had non life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Derek Washington, of Grand Island, was transported to the hospital after the crash.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding all drivers to wear seat belts, pay attention at all railroad crossings, and never drive around crossing arms.

