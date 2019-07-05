Officials worry about Nebraska children's health care fund

Some Nebraska state officials say they're worried about the sustainability of a fund that pays for children's health insurance, aid for people with developmental disabilities and more than 20 other government programs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and some lawmakers are concerned about the Nebraska Health Care Cash Fund, which covers a variety of programs, from compulsive gambling assistance to biomedical research.

The fund holds money from Nebraska's share of a 1998 settlement with tobacco companies as well as excess Medicaid dollars the state received under a federal program that was discontinued in 2005.

State investment officials have warned in recent years that lawmakers are eating into its principal as well as the interest from its investment returns.