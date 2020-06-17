Offutt to temporarily use LNK Airport space

By this fall, the LNK Airport says it will be ready for Airmen and Airwomen from Offutt Air Force base in Bellevue to temporarily work on its property. This comes as Offutt prepares for renovations.

Right now due to COVID-19, things have been pushed back and they don't have a set date as to when the move to Lincoln will happen, but construction at LNK will soon be complete.

"It's certainly exciting we've got the airfield facilities here to accommodate their operations so of course in the spirit of being good community partners we were willing to work with them and try to provide what they needed for their temporary operations out of Lincoln,” said director of planning and development, Chad Lay.

The airport will temporarily host aircraft that will be coming from the 55th wing during its runway replacement project at the Air Force base in Bellevue.

"We have some space on the west side of the airport there's an old airbase hangar, and we renovated for all of their staffing needs,” said director of communications and customer engagement, Rachel Barth.

Barth says LNK is also in the process of building a temporary hangar for them.

The area actually used to be an Air Force base.

The airport authority will receive 15% of what is spent.

"We're actually the property owner and we're working as their general contractor as well,” said Barth.

The Lincoln Airport Authority expects the move to include anywhere from 300-350 employees, and 18 aircraft, and says they're happy to help in any way that they can.

"They could've gone out of state, so it's nice they can stay in Nebraska and not be too far from their employees for driving purposes,” said Barth.

LNK says they estimate the Air Force will be at the location in Lincoln for two years, once they're able to fully move here.