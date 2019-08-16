Oil change fundraising for local schools

North Platte Catholic Schools hosted their annual fundraiser with Modern Tire Pros. Friday morning as a means of improving their overall functions.

The organization has accumulated about $20,000 from fundraising over the years. This has been enough to renovate a new science lab and purchase new music equipment.

"We believe in education and this is one way we can help support it," said Gary Jones, owner of Modern Tire Pros..

Wendy Dodson, executive director of the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment, said this year's proceeds will go to purchasing and implementing a new math curriculum.

"We're always looking to improve the quality of instruction, the quality of education that our students provide," Dodson said. "To think outside the box, to be able to benefit our students and our teachers with funds that wouldn't otherwise be available."

Fall classes at the Catholic schools being later this month.