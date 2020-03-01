Old Chicago to close Haymarket location

The Old Chicago on P Street in the Haymarket is now closed.

10/11 Now received a call from a viewer saying the business would be closing at the end of the day Sunday. Old Chicago's corporate office confirmed this to 10/11 Now.

In an email statement, Chief Experience Officer Josh Kern said, "“This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other Old Chicago locations throughout the country."

"It’s never easy to close a restaurant," Kern said. "We appreciate our teams and raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in Lincoln. We continue to be optimistic about the future of Old Chicago and are pleased with recent progress made on several growth initiatives that we believe should have a meaningful impact on our business.”

The Old Chicago Location at SouthPointe Mall will remain open.