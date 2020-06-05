Old Market business welcomes new curfew

Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday announced plans to reinstate the city-wide curfew Friday and Saturday nights in the interest of public safety. At least one business in the Old Market says that's welcome news.

Brickway Brewery and Distillery opened again Thursday, 6/4/2020, after a weekend protest turned violent. The GM is welcoming the reinstated curfew.

Brickway Brewery and Distillery was open Thursday but had been closed since Sunday. Parts of the storefront were still boarded up.

"We're going to leave some up just to be safe, but every day is a guessing game," said Chad Chaney, General Manager of Brickway.

Chaney tells 6 News it's been a tough stretch for businesses around the downtown area.

"A bunch of our neighbors hasn’t been open as well, and the farmers market is supposed to start again Saturday, and it’s just a really difficult time."

Chaney says he supports the decision to enforce the curfew again.

"It's okay with me," he said. "It's been peaceful since Sunday but I also understand that there are 4,000 people that are going to be down here and you can’t control who's going to do what."

Chaney says with the returning curfew and handful of possible protests Friday and Saturday, Brickway will play things by ear and adjust where it needs to.

"That’s amazing that the city is doing those things and keep everybody appraised, but it's a little difficult when you're down here and every 12 hours something is different," said Chaney.