Old house becomes new business venture

A couple took a old house that was in disrepair across the street from their own home, and turned it into a welcoming guest house for visitors.

Lisa and Todd Mahin are the owners of the "M" Guest House in Red Cloud. "It's more of a guest house than a bed and breakfast," Lisa Mahin said. "We don't make breakfast, but people can certainly bring in their own food. We do know this house was built in 1910, and when we moved here, we saw this opportunity to purchase the home, so we did. We had two options. Either we'd burn it, or make something out of it, so we made something out of it, because the house does have good bones."

A majority of the trim is original, and the floors are mostly original, but there's been new drywall added, and new plumbing, heating, air and other modern conveniences added and improved. "We've had some custom trim work done by local carpenters," Mahin said. "The home was in bad shape when we first bought it."

The home features a sort of modern, eclectic feel to it, but still also seems to have that rustic, farmhouse feel as well. "We found some key pieces, and just built off of those," Mahin said. "We have the Cather attractions that bring people here, but we've also had people just driving across country, and they stop here and stay. We had a small family from California. They were looking for some peace and quiet, and so they came to the middle of America to find that."

You can find the "M" guest house on "Air B-and-B", or you can call or text Lisa Mahin at (402) 960-9393. Lisa is a member of the school board, and her husband Todd is on the city council. Todd is a native to Red Cloud, and is another example of a young person who has returned home to make a positive impact on the community.