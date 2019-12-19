Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo announces death of beloved Daisy the giraffe

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the death of Daisy the giraffe Wednesday. Daisy was 26-years-old.

Daisy is the oldest giraffe to live at the zoo. According to a release from the Henry Doorly, the average life-span of female giraffes is 22.2-years-old.

Daisy was born on March 7th, 1993 and has been a resident in Omaha since Nov. 1st, 1994. She is the mother of three calves, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to five. Daisy’s daughter Dottie, and grandchildren LoLo, Zoey, and Penelope lived with her in African Grasslands, the others were transferred to other zoos.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium made the decision to humanely euthanize Daisy after studying her quality of life living with severe degenerative joint disease. She was reported to be losing weight and showing signs of deteriorating health. The zoo’s health team along with her zookeeper made the decision.

According to the release, Daisy’s family continues to support the sustainability of the giraffe species in zoos making her a valuable member of the AZA Species Survival Plan for giraffes.