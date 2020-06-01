LIVE -- Omaha protests: Protesters walk through the police line; tear gas fired; arrests in progress

A few moments of peaceful hugs returned to exclamatory chants across the protest line about an hour ahead of Monday night's curfew.

Protesters appeared to leave the downtown protest scene Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Old Market before returning to the intersection and walking through the Omaha Police line with their hands up. Arrests were made shortly thereafter. (WOWT)

WARNING: Some videos paired with this article, which may at times include livestream coverage, contain explicit language.

On alert for Omaha's second day of its imposed 8 p.m. curfew, particularly after the announcement that no charges would be filed in the death of a 22-year-old shot dead during Saturday's protests, National Guard was visibly present in the Old Market area of downtown Monday afternoon, handing out bottles of water to a group of protesters gathered outside the barricaded area.

Ahead of the Guard's arrival in the afternoon, demonstrators were shouting at Omaha Police, but later cheered as the National Guard takes off their guns and helmets and put them in their vehicles.

Several area cities impose curfew

Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Papillion, and Springfield announced 8 p.m. curfews that aligned with Omaha's.

In Lincoln, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird imposed a 9 p.m. curfew on Monday.

Businesses close ahead of possible protests

Several businesses around the Omaha-metro closed their doors hours ahead of the 8 p.m. curfew. In Village Point, boards were placed to protect storefronts.

Nebraska Crossing posted on its Facebook Page at about 2:30 p.m. that it would be closed the rest of the day: "After speaking with the Sarpy County Police Department, as a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of our employees and customers, we are closing for the day effective immediately." [POST]

Children's Hospital also announced Monday afternoon it would close its Village Point urgent care office closed this evening. In a tweet, they said that if your child has an urgent health need or emergency to go to Children's Emergency Department. [TWEET]

