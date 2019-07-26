Omaha Man sentenced to probation for assault on governmental property

An Omaha man was sentenced to five years probation for assaulting two security guards at an air force base.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 42-year-old Matthew L. Clausen was sentenced in federal court today in Omaha, Nebraska, for two counts of misdemeanor assault of a federal officer or certain employees. The Honorable Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., sentenced Clausen to five years probation.

Clausen, while intoxicated, drove up to one of the security gates at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska on June 5, 2018. He was directed to turn off his vehicle. Instead, he placed it in drive, accelerated and struck two security guards manning the gate. They were uninjured.

In addition to the assaults, he pled no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol in Sarpy County. Clausen, a Naval Reservist, has served tours in Iraq and Kuwait.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.