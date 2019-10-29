Omaha Police arrest two teens suspected in Sunday night robberies

Omaha Police said Tuesday they had arrested a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old they suspect were involved in multiple robberies that occurred Sunday evening.

The OPD investigation led officers on Monday to a home near 45th and Wirt streets, where police said they found a stolen vehicle parked on the street that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, the police report states.

After interviewing the 17-year-old suspect, they took him into custody without incident and booked him into the Douglas County Youth Center on five counts of robbery, one county of receiving a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm, the report states.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old for his suspected involvement in the crimes; he was booked into the youth center for four counts of robbery and four counts of using a weapon to commit a felony, according to the report.