Omaha Police investigating string of robberies

Omaha Police are investigating four robberies within minutes of each other Sunday night.

Law enforcement scrambled to several business across the metro.

The first robbery call came in at 6:57 p.m. Sunday night, according to Omaha Police Dept. Officers responded to the Kum & Go at 72nd and Blondo streets. Investigators tell 6 News a man brandished a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene. No one was hurt.

About 16 minutes later at 7:13 p.m., Omaha Police raced to another robbery at the Family Dollar along NW Radial Hwy. Investigators said witnesses describe a similar story at this scene. A male came into the store with a weapon, demanded money and fled with valuables.

A third call came in around 7:30 p.m. at a tobacco store at 50th and Saddle Creek Road. A man walked in, showed a weapon and demanded money, according to Omaha Police. In this case, authorities said shots were fired. As far as we know, no one was hurt.

The final robbery happened at the Bucky's at 60th and Center shortly after 7:30 p.m. Someone fired shots at this location, according to police. Again, no one was hurt.

Police do have a description of a getaway vehicle. A blue Honda Sonata with an Iowa license plate reading 875-ZPS.

If you have any information, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP (7867).