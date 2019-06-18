Omaha Police looking for driver in Old Market shooting

Police are looking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle that was in the area around the time of a shooting in Omaha's Old Market. The shooting happened early Saturday morning when thousands of people were in Omaha for the College World Series.

Police said the vehicle in the images below was seen near 12th and Harney streets around the time of the 1:49 a.m. shooting.

Officers near 12th and Harney heard the sound of a single gunshot shortly before 2 a.m.

They found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported in serious condition for treatment but police say he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 444-STOP (7867).

Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a $10,000 reward.