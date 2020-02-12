Omaha Police release name of driver killed in I-680 off-ramp crash

Authorities have released the name of a driver killed in Tuesday's crash near an Interstate 680 off-ramp.

The man, identified as 70-year-old Billy Pipkin of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday.

At about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a 2016 Kia Soul driving northbound took an off-ramp from Interstate 680 onto Dodge Street and went off the pavement, the Omaha Police Department news release states. The vehicle crossed all lanes of Dodge before rolling into a ditch near 108th Street.

Police are investigating whether a medical condition contributed to the crash.