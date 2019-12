Omaha Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who stole three French Bulldog puppies and one Pomeranian Husky Mix puppy over the weekend.

OPD says the dogs, stolen from Tully’s Kennels near 72nd and the I-80 interchange, are valued at over $4,000.

The theft took place on Saturday at around 4:25 a.m.

If you have any information, please call Omaha Police at 402-444-7867.