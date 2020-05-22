Omaha-area cemeteries to follow gathering limits for Memorial Day weekend

With the Memorial Day weekend approaching, there are some changes at area cemeteries visitors need to keep in mind when paying respects to loved ones.

Large gatherings and commemorative events have been canceled at cemeteries across the area.

That includes the annual Memorial Park event.

At the Omaha National Cemetery, hundreds of people would attend the observation of the day in past years.

This year, there are limitations on social gatherings.

There will be limits on how many people can enter the cemetery at one time.

"Because of the pandemic, we have asked the community to limit the numbers and to social distance as well. The standard 10 people,” said Omaha National Cemetery Director Greta Hamilton. “We adhere to what the state and local law says, so if it's limited to 10 we're going to follow that pretty closely."

Hamilton said because they usually have older visitors the limitations are to help keep everyone safe.

Other cemeteries are asking for visitors to follow similar rules on social distancing and congregating.

The best recommendation is to consider visitations on Saturday and Sunday to help reduce large crowds on Monday.

