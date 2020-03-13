Omaha child tests positive for coronavirus

A child has been confirmed as Douglas County’s latest case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 14.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) received presumptive confirmation of the new case on Friday afternoon.

The child is a household contact of five earlier cases that were announced on Wednesday. Those individuals are connected to the earlier case of a woman who had traveled to California and Nevada.

Everyone in the household has been in self-quarantine for several days and are close family members of the earlier case, according to officials.

They have not required hospitalization, but remain in self-isolation. Because they are closely related this is not considered community spread.

DCHD epidemiologists will investigate to determine if anyone else in the community has been exposed.