Omaha company makes eco-friendly clear bags

With the first home Husker game this Saturday, many are searching for the right-sized bag to bring into the game, but the clear-bag policy at Memorial Stadium can sometimes make this even harder. One local company is hoping to make the choice easier.

From products to packaging CHANT combines safety, style and convenience to make high-quality and eco-friendly clear bags.

CHANT founder Abby Gross believes, "The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful industries."

Abby studied textiles, clothing and design at Nebraska. She launched her clear bags in June. "And it sold like hot cakes. It sold really well, and so I kind of really started looking into the clear bag policy," said Abby.

Abby told 10/11 NOW her first experience with the clear-bag policy is what lead her to create her brand.

"[My bag] was about an inch too big, and they made me do away with it. Thankfully, I had brought a little freezer bag. So, I took the strap off the purse I had to throw away and looped it around my Ziploc freezer bag, and that was my purse for the day," Abby shared with 10/11.

Most clear bags are made from PVC. According to The Center for Health, Environment and Justice, making and disposing of PVC releases more harmful toxins into the air than any other type plastic.

That's why Abby decided to make CHANT bags out of TPU, a safer plastic.

"What I wanted to do with CHANT is to create products to make the event going experience better on my customers while also making it better on the environment," said Abby.

CHANT bags include safety features where you can attach and secure your keys or wallet. Abby mentioned, "You can just have a good time at the game and not have to worry about a policy."

A percentage of every CHANT order is donated to an organization also working to improve the environment.

CHANT bags come in different sizes and meet all Memorial Stadium bag guidelines. The company is based out of Omaha, but right now, you can only purchase CHANT bags online. You can do so here.