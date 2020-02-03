Omaha crash kills 81-year-old man, injures 79-year-old woman

An 81-year-old man died after another vehicle crashed into his car in north Omaha.

Omaha Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue.

Police say Nicholas Curto Jr. failed to fully stop at a stop sign before his 2007 Buick Lucerne was struck by an eastbound 2009 Toyota Highlander. He died at the hospital.

Curto’s passenger, 79-year-old Karen Curto, sustained a non-life-threatening cervical fracture in the crash.

The 34-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured.