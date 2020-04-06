Omaha family stationed in Italy urges Americans to do more

For weeks, an Omaha family has been on lockdown in Italy. The Heuertz family is stationed in Veneto, Italy through the Air Force.

Now Stephanie Heuertz and her family say they are fed up. Heuertz says the United States is not taking the action necessary to slow the pandemic.

"To see how other people are responding, and not responding as aggressively is frustrating and been really mentally draining," said Heuertz.

Heuertz says if the government isn't going to shut everything down, the people need to take it upon themselves.

In the last six weeks, she has left her home once and that was to be tested for COVID-19.

She says if the numbers in Italy are continuing to get worse and they're under such strict guidelines, she doesn't understand how people back home can think that being out of their homes is a good idea.

"Somebody we all know is going to be tested, somebody we all know is going to get it. And I really hope it doesn't take that and those wake up calls and deaths and losses for people to really take it seriously,” said Heuertz.

She worries by the time our country locks down it will be too late to control the devastation already seen in other countries.

"It's not about you anymore, and it's so frustrating to see how so many are responding back home because I feel so many are taking it as a personal thing and it's not. It's about society and our neighbors and people around us and yeah...it makes my blood boil," said Heuertz.

She says she was nervous to speak out so bluntly but she decided that now is the time to speak the truth.