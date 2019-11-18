Omaha firefighter accused in child abuse investigation

Omaha firefighter Stephen Luethge, 34, has been arrested in a Sarpy County child abuse investigation.

Prosecutors say that the incident resulting in the allegation took place in October. They claim that Luethge knowingly allowed a child to be placed in a situation that endangered the child's life, physical or mental health, and "cruelly confined or cruelly punished" the child.

A court document indicates that a 2-month-old child was removed from the Luethge home in Gretna last month after being found with a fracture to the right arm and broken ribs. The document states the arm fracture was approximately two weeks old at that time.

The infant had been home from the hospital for approximately five weeks and had eating issues, failing to gain weight.

Prosecutors said the parents did not have explanations for the injuries and the injuries could not have resulted without abuse or neglect.

The Omaha Fire Department says Luethge was hired by OFD in May, 2009.