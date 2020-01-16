Omaha man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

An Omaha man has been sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 53-year-old Phillip Schmidt was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 78 months in prison.

After completing his term, Schmidt will begin a ten-year term of supervised release.

Officials say that in 2016, Schmidt used his Pinterest account to make child pornography available for other users to view online.

In 2017, a search warrant was executed at Schmidt’s home in Omaha.

Agents found devices with about 79 images of child pornography, which Schmidt admitted to having.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.