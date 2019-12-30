Omaha man wins $226,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

An Omaha man has won $226,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5.

Glenn Shaw of Omaha purchased his winning ticket from Bucky's BP at 2223 S. 24th Street in Omaha. The winning ticket contained five plays, one of which contained the winning numbers 09, 17, 20, 21 and 37 from the December 10 drawing.

Shaw, who has been a daily Pick 5 player for 15 years, said that he’s been close to winning before, but this was his first time matching all five numbers.

“I saw it on the news,” he said. “I was freaking out.”

Shaw said he’s planning on using some of his winnings to pay off his house.