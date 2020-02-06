LIVE -- Medical experts, federal authorities give coronavirus quarantine update

The Americans en route to Camp Ashland for precautionary quarantine for novel coronavirus are not sick, medical experts emphasized at Thursday morning's update at the Unversity of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

That message was emphatically repeated by local medical experts and federal authorities updating the public Thursday morning at UNMC's Buffett Cancer Center about the flight of Americans en route to Ashland from China for precautionary quarantine for coronavirus.

Although the action of quarantine might appear alarming, "we're acting out of an abundance of caution."

Those in quarantine are having their temperatures checked twice daily and are being asked numerous times daily about any slight changes in in respiratory conditions, said Eric Kasowski of UNMC, who is leading the quarantine team.

If any of them develop symptoms of any sort, they will be transferred to UNMC for isolation and care as needed, he said.

Meanwhile, the CDC has been updating its website daily with coronavirus information for the public.

Nebraska Medicine and UNMC are partnering with the federal government to monitor the Americans during remainder of their quarantine at Camp Ashland. The 14-day quarantine began when the group left Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus information

The Douglas County Health Department announced it has established an informational hotline in order to provide information to the public about Novel Coronavirus

NUMBER: 402-444-3400

HOURS: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week*

LANGUAGES: English and Spanish

* Hours and days of operation may be adjusted over time.

