Omaha power utility blames beaver for outage affecting 900

It was the work of a busy beaver that caused a Monday morning power outage to some 900 customers west of Omaha, the Omaha Public Power District said.

The outage affected residents and businesses from the Elkhorn community to Waterloo, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

OPPD spokesman Chris Averett said workers determined a beaver had weakened a tree, which then blew over into a power line, causing the outage. The power went out before 7 a.m. and was restored around 11:30 a.m., Averett said.