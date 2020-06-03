Omaha protests: County attorney calls for grand jury to look into James Scurlock death

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he was calling for a grand jury to look into Scurlock's death.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, he was calling for a grand jury to review the shooting death of James Scurlock during protests downtown Saturday night. (WOWT)

Kleine said he stood by his decision not to file charges, but said that he would "welcome and support" a review by the grand jury.

"I am not afraid of having a decision I've made reviewed by others," he said.

The county attorney said he would support having a special prosecutor on the case.

"I have no qualm with oversight," he said.

He said his office works very hard to make the right call, and that he tried to make the decision regarding any charges "as expeditiously as we could."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kleine confirmed that the man who shot and killed James Scurlock could still be charged, if a grand jury were to convene and determine the case can and should proceed.

He also said he met with Omaha Councilman Ben Gray and Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers on Tuesday morning, and that The U.S. Justice Department could get involved as well.

Kleine said Wednesday that the information presented during Monday's news conference spelled out all the reasons they could not charge the shooter at this time.

Meanwhile, an image and voice recording from Preston Love Jr. of Black Votes Matter is circulating online, stating "the James Scurlock case is still open" and urging people to submit any "video, audio, or any other information" about the incident to send it to Kleine's office, the Omaha Police Department, or to attorney Justin Wayne.