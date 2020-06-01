LIVE AT 1:30PM -- Douglas County attorney planning news conference; Scurlock family to make statement afterwards

After several warnings to disperse and abide by the 8 p.m. curfew Sunday, dozens were arrested following the third night of protests in Omaha — the second in the Old Market area of downtown — according to an OPD report released Monday morning.

Officers make an arrest in the street in downtown Omaha about 45 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew on Sunday evening, May 31, 2020. (WOWT)

Preliminary estimates put Sunday night's arrest count at around 130, according to an Omaha Police report.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is planning a news conference at 1:30 p.m. in legislative chambers with further updates. The family of James Scurlock said they are planning to give a public response outside afterwards. Watch it live on WOWT, WOWT.com, and on our Facebook page.

Of the 46 failure-to-disperse charges, only six people were older than age 29 and only one was in his 40s, the records state.

Of the 67 "mayor-emergency" charges, 13 were older than age 29, and 2 were in their 40s, the document states.

Other charges included obstructing officers, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly, and carrying a concealed weapon, the records state.

By comparison, 21 arrests were made during Friday night's protests at 72nd & Dodge; and 51 arrests were made Saturday following protests at two main locations in the city.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.