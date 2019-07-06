Omaha to use `barnacles' on cars with outstanding tickets

The city of Omaha will begin using a new device called a `barnacle' to immobilize vehicles with unpaid parking tickets.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the city will begin Monday using the device, which is a panel that attaches to a vehicle's windshield, blocking a driver's view. The barnacles will be attached to vehicles with three or more past-due parking tickets or with more than $108 in parking fines.

Motorists can release the device themselves with a code they'll get by calling a number on the barnacle to pay the fines. Motorists must then take the barnacle to a drop-off location within 24 hours.

Also starting Monday will be new parking violation fees. Most parking violations bring a $16 fine. But blocking a fire hydrant will cost $32 and driving with expired license plates will cost $100.