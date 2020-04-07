Cancer survivor gives back by making hundreds of caps for healthcare workers

A seamstress from Omaha, whose own life was saved by medical professionals, is using her talents to give back to healthcare providers.

"I know that if I get COVID-19 I probably will not survive it. I have many health issues," said Linda Pieri.

Pieri now works eight hours a day transforming sanitized hospital scrubs into personal protective gear.

Because she can’t go outside, Pieri has a relative put bags full of completed surgical caps and masks on their front porch. A volunteer then picks up the finished products to deliver it to a local hospital.

After making nearly 100 surgical caps, Pieri is changing over to masks after studying homemade designs on the internet.

“I came across some really crazy stuff that people are putting into masks.”

Pieri said she is sticking to 100% cotton masks with a filter pocket to hold replaceable tissue.

After surviving 14 surgeries related to heart and cancer treatment, this 69-year-old survivor is donating hours to those who gave her years.

“It’s definitely from the heart,” she said.

Not all the masks she makes will go to an Omaha-area hospital. Pieri is also sending several to a niece who is an intensive care nurse in New Orleans.