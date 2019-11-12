Omaha woman hospitalized after shots fired into home

An investigation is underway after Omaha Police said a woman was shot while she was inside her home late Monday night.

Officers swarmed 34th and Ruggles Streets around 11:00 p.m.

Authorities told our sister station WOWT 6 News the woman was shot in her abdomen and her leg.

Paramedics took her to the hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.

 