Omaha woman scammed out of $10k

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in another kind of sickness.

Conmen scamming people out of money they spent a lifetime earning.

A caller pretended to be Vivian’s grandson at fault for a crash and he needed money quick.

“The first $4,000 was to pay his fine. The second $6,000 was to pay for the damages,” Vivian said.

Dawn Cripe watches over her 84-year-old neighbor but didn’t know about the scammer’s call.

“She tells me most anything but I think he just really threatened her not to tell anybody,” Cripe said.

“I didn’t tell her until after I had already done it,” Vivian said.

What Vivian did is withdraw money from her account.

Talking to the elderly victim on her cellphone, they had her go to an ATM, and over a two day period deposit $10,000 in cash in $100 bills. But they told her to listen to the account number on the phone -- don’t write it down.

On Mother’s Day, Vivian saw her grandson who supposedly had been hurt in the crash.

“I asked him ‘how is your nose?’ He didn’t know what I was talking about,” Vivian said.

Vivian reported the scam.

“I told the police I made every mistake that can be made. I got hoodwinked,” Vivian said.

She’s the victim of an old scam getting new life, reports the Better Business Bureau.

“I think we’re seeing the resurgence because scammers that perpetrate these schemes know that seniors are more isolated right now they’re more alone, separated from their families,” said Jim Hegarty, President and CEO of the BBB in Nebraska.

Recently, the granddaughter of another victim showed our sister station WOWT 6 News how she now uses a code so her grandfather knows it’s her.

Jack Cripe told Vivian that’s a good idea for her.

“Always ask the code if you’re not sure who you’re talking to,” Jack Cripe said.

This senior is willing to learn a lesson from her neighbor Jack who is 74 years her junior.

“It sure does help to have good neighbors,” Vivian said.

The victim’s son has put his name on her account to restrict withdrawals without his knowledge. The BBB has seen a spike in all sorts of scams including fictitious puppies for sale and job opportunities victims pay for but never get offers.

